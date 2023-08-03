Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $413.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,161. The stock has a market cap of $331.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.19 and a 200-day moving average of $383.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

