Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,402 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,412. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

