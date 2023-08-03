Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stake Boosted by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.35. 8,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,814. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $853.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.5152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

