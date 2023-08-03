Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,999. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $146.70 and a twelve month high of $185.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

