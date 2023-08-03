Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,242,923,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

