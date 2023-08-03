Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.56. 144,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,958. The company has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.82 and a 200 day moving average of $255.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

