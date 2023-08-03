Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 12.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.57. 633,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,839. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.82 and its 200 day moving average is $255.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

