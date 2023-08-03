Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,443,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

