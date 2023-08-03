Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 347,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 244,883 shares.The stock last traded at $112.21 and had previously closed at $114.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

