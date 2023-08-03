VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BBH traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.76. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $136.76 and a one year high of $170.25.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

