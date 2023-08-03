Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.35 and a 200-day moving average of $298.38. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.92 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

