ValiRx (LON:VAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.50

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 64498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.36.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

