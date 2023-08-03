Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,178,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $34,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $97,449.66.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $132,380.16.

Shares of VCSA opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vacasa by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

