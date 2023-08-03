V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

V.F. has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

VFC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

