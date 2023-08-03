Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTMD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on UTMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Utah Medical Products

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $65,429.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,959.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.