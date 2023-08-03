Upwork Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,709 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,059 call options.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Upwork by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 589,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd raised its holdings in Upwork by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 532,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,459,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

