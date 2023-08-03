Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.