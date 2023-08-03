Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.59.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.8 %

U stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,528,476. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,495,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,235 shares of company stock valued at $21,644,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 777.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

