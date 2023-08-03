UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is SP Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.0% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.47. 1,075,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $469.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.