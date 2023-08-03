uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.70.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,342. The company has a market cap of $462.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. uniQure has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in uniQure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

