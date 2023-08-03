U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 958,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700,133. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

