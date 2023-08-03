Tyler Technologies (TYL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL):

7/28/2023 – Tyler Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $475.00.

7/27/2023 – Tyler Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Tyler Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $412.00.

7/14/2023 – Tyler Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2023 – Tyler Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.61. 222,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,466. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.66 and its 200 day moving average is $366.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,183. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 134,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 685,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,324,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

