Two Harbors Investment’s (TWO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 133,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

