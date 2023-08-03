TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 6.4% Higher

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.32. 260,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,431,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

TuSimple Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TuSimple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TuSimple by 62.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 206,197 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

