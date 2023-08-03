TTM Technologies’ (TTMI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,794. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

