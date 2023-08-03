TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 359,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,683,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,389 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,139,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,414,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 519,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,686.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503,850 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

