TT Electronics plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of LON TTG traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 156.90 ($2.01). 588,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,855. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 123.40 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 212.03 ($2.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £277.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,180.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04.
TT Electronics Company Profile
