TT Electronics plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LON TTG traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 156.90 ($2.01). 588,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,855. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 123.40 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 212.03 ($2.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £277.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,180.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.