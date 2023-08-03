Truist Financial Raises Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $66.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

PSN stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Parsons has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

