Truist Financial Raises International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $37.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 708,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.