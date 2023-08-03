Truist Financial Raises International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $37.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on International Game Technology
International Game Technology Trading Up 1.2 %
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Game Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Game Technology
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.