Truist Financial Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $126.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $12.48 on Thursday, reaching $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,047. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 808,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Etsy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,412,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

