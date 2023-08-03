Truist Financial Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $3.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oatly Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.26.

Oatly Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $847.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Oatly Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

