Truist Financial Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.35.

HubSpot stock traded down $54.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $499.05. The company had a trading volume of 946,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,708. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock worth $18,283,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

