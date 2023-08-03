TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.0336

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. TrueFi has a total market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,062,232,886 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,062,232,885.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03510439 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,412,646.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

