Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 39.79%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.
Triton International Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Triton International stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30.
Triton International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 140.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
About Triton International
Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.
