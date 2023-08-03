Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) vs. NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Head to Head Survey

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trisura Group and NMI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trisura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NMI 0 3 3 0 2.50

Trisura Group presently has a consensus target price of $55.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.45%. NMI has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than NMI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A NMI 56.26% 18.75% 12.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Trisura Group and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.8% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NMI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trisura Group and NMI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NMI $523.34 million 4.52 $292.90 million $3.50 8.11

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Trisura Group.

Summary

NMI beats Trisura Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. In addition, the company is involved in corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises activities; and non-profit enterprises; and liability insurance for enterprises and professionals. Further, it offers package insurance for enterprise, professionals, and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

