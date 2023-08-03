TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 1,643,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,844. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

