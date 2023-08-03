Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.57-2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.845-3.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Trimble also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

