TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Trading Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 12,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 113,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,280.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $150,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRS. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.81 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

