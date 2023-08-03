Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 383,210 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,210 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AGG traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,063,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,134. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

