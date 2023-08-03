Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. 65,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,123. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

