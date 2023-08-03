TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,733 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,815. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,784. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

