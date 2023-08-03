Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 675 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.8% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

IBM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,075. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

