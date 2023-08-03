Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 650 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.67, a P/E/G ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.