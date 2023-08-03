Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 130 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NOVT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $175.19. 44,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

