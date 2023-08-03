Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,014,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,449,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

