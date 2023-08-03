Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.32. 61,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

