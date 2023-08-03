Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.08.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $558.69. 955,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.00 and its 200-day moving average is $508.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.