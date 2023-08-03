Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.14 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.3% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 946.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 494,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,262 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.67. 1,183,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

