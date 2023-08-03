Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $9.92 on Thursday, hitting $266.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.04 and its 200 day moving average is $251.76. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

