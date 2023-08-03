Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.49. 3,133,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,613. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

